Yoon Kyung-ho in 'Mr. Kim' Delivers Dopamine-Pumping Comedy in 'Rock and Roll' Mode, Then Shines in a Surprise Action Turn

The production press conference for the SBS drama 'Mr. Kim' was held on the afternoon of the 25th at SBS in Mok-dong, Seoul. Yoon Kyung-ho poses for photos. Jeong Jae-geun, Sportschosun, /2026.6.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, known for his many faces, has fully captured viewers at home.

In SBS's Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim' (written by Nam Dae-jung, directed by Lee Seung-young), Yoon plays Park Jin-cheol, a former secret agent once known as the 'god of the battlefield' who is now a father devoted only to his daughter. With intense action, a warm human side, and a playful charm, he has become the show's dopamine trigger through his unpredictable performance.

In episode 3, Park Jin-cheol faced off in a tense fight with Park Kang-seong, who had come to see Mr. Kim (So Ji-sub). To protect his friend, he did not back down even when Park Kang-seong pointed a gun at him. Instead, he swung a frying pan and showed overwhelming fighting power and remarkable toughness. Seemingly thrilled by the rare showdown, he shouted, "Rock and roll!" and pretended to play the frying pan like a guitar. He also delivered both punchy action and wit by tearing off a refrigerator door with brute strength. In the epilogue released at the end of the broadcast, Park Jin-cheol's bold long-haired rocker look from the past also drew attention.

In episode 4, special task force agents stormed in on Park Jin-cheol, who had reunited with Mr. Kim and Sung Han-soo (Choi Dae-hoon). He then appeared like a final boss, saying, "Is it my turn to step in now?" and drawing all eyes with his imposing presence. But just when viewers expected him to enter battle mode, he threw both hands up and shouted, "Surrender, peace! I wanna peace," delivering a huge twist that caught everyone off guard. His decision to surrender so readily has only raised curiosity about what motive may be hidden behind it, heightening anticipation for what comes next.

In this way, Yoon Kyung-ho has portrayed Park Jin-cheol in rich detail, moving effortlessly from powerful fight scenes to daring visual transformations and shameless humor. As he continues to win strong reactions from viewers, attention is now turning to what kind of unpredictable performance he will deliver in the remaining episodes.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com