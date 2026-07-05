"Still the Same as 10 Years Ago"... 'Goblin' Stars Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na Reunite in Gangneung

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] tvN's drama "Goblin" is reuniting to mark the 10th anniversary of its broadcast. As Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na continue their nostalgic trip in Gangneung, scene-stealers Kim Byeong-cheol, Lee El, and Park Gyeong-hye, who helped make "Goblin" shine, will also make a surprise appearance to complete the anniversary party.

In the second episode of "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" (directed by Hwang Da-won, hereinafter "Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip"), which airs tonight at 9:10 p.m. on the 5th, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na will take a nostalgic trip to Gangneung to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (hereinafter "Goblin"). As the anniversary party gets underway, the addition of scene-stealers Kim Byeong-cheol, Lee El, and Park Gyeong-hye is also expected, raising anticipation.

The "Goblin House," which recreates the drama's universe, will also be unveiled. With the blue sea spread out before it, the Goblin House will feature detailed props placed throughout the space, including the "red door" that crossed time and space between Quebec and Korea, as well as 19-year-old Eun-tak's school uniform and college entrance exam admission ticket, and the Netherworld Emissary's ledger. Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na will add to the fun by wearing the Netherworld Emissary costumes brought by Lee Dong-wook himself and showing off an unrestrained runway walk in the yard.

For a moment, the four actors will then begin preparing a full-scale meal for the anniversary party. Gong Yoo will take the lead as "Chef Gong," transforming into a meticulous planner and driving the celebration forward. Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na will also take on their own roles and pitch in, but unexpected variables keep getting in the way, making the process difficult. In particular, Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na will bicker while trying to light the charcoal, showing off an unexpected "Peach Couple" chemistry. Viewers are eager to see whether the anniversary party preparations will be completed safely and how Gong Yoo's cooking as "Chef Gong" will be received.

Another highlight is the appearance of the welcome guests who will brighten the anniversary party. Lee El, who left a strong impression as the goddess of childbirth, Park Gyeong-hye, who caught viewers' attention as the virgin ghost, and Kim Byeong-cheol, the drama's top villain and the man behind the iconic "disaster scene" meme, will all appear, heating up the atmosphere even more.

The reunited "Goblin" cast members laugh and say, "They look exactly the same as they did back then," as they marvel that nothing has changed even after 10 years. In particular, this episode will reveal behind-the-scenes stories directly from the actors, including the secret behind the memorable Goblin makeup, the making of the scenes that captivated viewers, and the hardships hidden behind the production's massive scale.

The second episode of the tvN 20th Anniversary Edition "Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" airs today, on the 5th, and the program is broadcast at 9:10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

shyun@sportschosun.com