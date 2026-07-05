Kim Go-eun’s adorable youngest-member charm and Lee Dong-wook’s capital-T personality shine in the dazzling first broadcast of 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel'

The tvN 20th anniversary edition, 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel,' stirred viewers’ nostalgia with a special trip down memory lane.

In the first episode of 'Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip' (hereinafter 'Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel'), which aired on the 4th, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na embarked on the first part of their memory-filled journey to Gangneung to mark the 10th anniversary of the broadcast of the drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (hereinafter 'Goblin'), which sparked a global sensation. From Gong Yoo, the power planner who led the anniversary trip, to Lee Dong-wook, the sweet man with a tough exterior and warm heart, Kim Go-eun, the youngest member who is Eun-tak through and through, and Yoo In-na, whose quirky charm makes her even more lovable, the four reunited with their unchanged chemistry and immediately captivated viewers as their trip got underway.

The opening scene featured the four actors reuniting in the world of 'Goblin' for the first time in 10 years. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, who played the Goblin Kim Shin and his fated bride Ji Eun-tak, and Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, who portrayed the 'Peach Couple' as the Netherworld Emissary and Sunny, reflected on the past in interviews and shared their thoughts on the 10th anniversary. Gong Yoo especially expressed his affection, saying, "The drama 'Goblin' is a work that many people think of again every winter," and added, "For me, 'Goblin' is the most brilliant winter."

Ten years have passed, but the chemistry among the four actors remains unchanged. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, who live in the same neighborhood, have stayed close with the others, often meeting up on a whim. Lee Dong-wook, in particular, revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how this anniversary trip came together, saying, "Last year, when Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and I met, we talked about how next year would be the 10th anniversary and that it would be nice to do something together."

Ahead of the trip, Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na held a pre-meeting and showed chemistry that felt like real siblings from the start. The youngest, Kim Go-eun, showed her cute side, saying, "I’m so happy to be here. I was born to be the youngest," while Gong Yoo, surrounded by his two younger companions, complained, "It’s a bit hard being outnumbered two to one," drawing laughter. Unlike Gong Yoo, who carefully planned the trip, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, full of mischief, were serious about teasing him, setting the stage for a chaotic and entertaining journey.

The laughter continued on the day of the trip. Gong Yoo showed his power-planner side by preparing ingredients and even hangover soup in advance, while Yoo In-na displayed her homemaker skills by bringing chopped green onions and various seasonings. She also transformed into "MC Sunny" and showed off her variety-show instincts. As they headed to what has now become a landmark known as the 'Goblin filming location,' memories began to bloom. After passing through a tunnel on the road, Kim Go-eun listened to the drama’s signature OST and recalled the iconic "green onion runway" scene. Gong Yoo especially admitted, "I was really pretty then, but I didn’t know I was pretty at the time. It feels like that is repeating itself," while Yoo In-na agreed, saying, "Actually, this is still the prettiest time," leaving a lingering impression.

Once they arrived in Gangneung, the four actors visited the Jumunjin breakwater, one of 'Goblin's' signature locations, and recalled memories from the time one by one. Many fans were still visiting the site, underscoring the drama’s enduring popularity. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun recreated the famous scene with a red scarf and buckwheat flowers, while Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, visiting the Jumunjin set location for the first time, offered their own 'Peach Couple' reinterpretation and added to the excitement. Yoo In-na marveled, "It’s unbelievably just like it was back then," and Gong Yoo said, "It feels strange," adding that it felt like he was meeting Eun-tak again, now much more grown up than she was 10 years ago.

The actors then moved to a nearby sashimi restaurant and began a full-on mukbang. Behind-the-scenes stories from 'Goblin' that had not been known before were also revealed. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun said, "Our first shoot was a kiss scene," explaining that they had to film a kiss scene before the buckwheat flowers fell, even though they were still awkward with each other. Yoo In-na also shared how she worried about Lee Dong-wook, who had caught a cold during the first shoot, and exposed his very T-like reaction, bringing the set to a standstill with laughter. Kim Go-eun reflected, "The four of us have different personalities, but all of us have kind hearts," recalling how they looked after one another in their own ways, and the four continued to enjoy a laughter-filled time together.

The broadcast recorded an average nationwide household rating of 3.3 percent and a peak of 4.2 percent, while in the Seoul metropolitan area it posted an average of 3.4 percent and a peak of 4.4 percent, ranking first in its time slot among cable and general programming channels. It also took first place in the key 20-49 demographic for tvN, again ranking No. 1 in its time slot among cable and general programming channels, proving its strong appeal. (Based on Nielsen Korea data for paid platforms) Viewer reactions have also poured in after the premiere. Comments such as, "It’s so nice to see Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na all looking so happy," "My all-time favorite, 'Goblin'—may this lineup last forever," "Even after 10 years, they all still give me chills," "I never thought a day like this would come after 'Goblin' ended," and "I’m a total 'Goblin' addict who watches it every first snowfall, and this is amazing" have continued to appear, raising expectations for the next journey.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com