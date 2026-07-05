LG Uplus Expands ixi-O Roaming Call Service Area, Plans to Reach 100 Countries in the Second Half

LG Uplus is stepping up efforts to strengthen its overseas roaming services. The company is focusing on improving customer convenience by expanding the ixi-O Roaming Call service area. ixi-O Roaming Call is designed so that customers using the AI calling app ixi-O AI Assistant can make voice calls on a U+ roaming plan or over a Wi-Fi environment without the burden of international calling charges.

According to LG Uplus on the 5th, the company has launched its free overseas calling service, ixi-O Roaming Call, starting in Japan and plans to expand availability to about 100 countries in the second half of the year. The service is intended to let customers call family members, acquaintances and business contacts in Korea without worrying about charges while staying abroad.

LG Uplus based the service expansion on survey results from customers who had used roaming services within the past year. The survey showed a clear tendency to avoid voice calls abroad because of cost concerns and uncertainty about usage, instead relying on messenger calls. Reflecting those usage patterns and customer needs, the company designed the service to make regular voice calls more convenient.

Starting with Japan, ixi-O Roaming Call plans to gradually expand service availability to about 100 countries in the second half of the year. LG Uplus said it will check service stability step by step, focusing on regions with high demand from Korean users, including Southeast Asia, China and Europe, while taking into account differences in call quality depending on each country's network environment.

LG Uplus worked with overseas telecom operators to test service quality before the launch. It verified in advance that call quality remained stable in roaming environments and that ixi-O's key functions operated smoothly. Through this effort, LG Uplus said it aimed to deliver a user experience similar to what customers enjoy in Korea.

Yoonho Choi, head of the AI Business Group at LG Uplus, said, "We will continue to advance our AI-based calling services so that customers can make calls and use services safely and without burden, anywhere in Korea or abroad, including in roaming environments."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com