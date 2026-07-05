Hwang Jung-min Reveals the Secret Behind His Changed Look: "When I Take Off the Makeup, My Face Turns Red"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Hwang Jung-min candidly revealed the hidden secret behind his recently buzzed-about changed appearance. After quitting alcohol, he drew attention for looking noticeably younger, but he made everyone laugh by cheerfully admitting that makeup played a big role, saying, "I was really overdoing it."

On the YouTube show "Pinggyego," released on the 4th, the stars of the film "Hope," Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, appeared.

That day, Jung Ho-yeon mentioned Hwang Jung-min's hairstyle at the Cannes Film Festival and said, "Senior had extremely curly hair. He came to the dinner after doing his own hair, and it felt like Jeong Cheong from 'Shinsegae' had come back to life. He looked amazing."

In response, Hwang Jung-min admitted, "My hair is so curly that when I wash it, it turns all wavy. I hate it so much."

The conversation then naturally turned to makeup. Zo In-sung teased Yoo Jae-suk, saying, "You wore makeup today. I didn't. I feel a little betrayed, hyung," and Yoo Jae-suk explained, "I did it because they said they would do it for me."

Zo In-sung kept joking, saying, "Go wash your face. I said we had to show your bare face," and Yoo Jae-suk then asked Hwang Jung-min whether he had worn makeup too.

Without hesitation, Hwang Jung-min replied, "I was really overdoing it," and added, "I practically had special effects makeup on. When I take it off, my face turns red, right? So I did it like special effects makeup." His honest remark sent the set into laughter.

He then added his trademark modest humor, saying, "Well, In-sung is handsome. For people like us, you have to pile it on."

Hwang Jung-min's comments are drawing fresh attention as they tie in with the "visual transformation" that recently became a hot topic online.

In a video previously released through the YouTube channel "ELLE Korea," Hwang Jung-min appeared in a black knit top with a natural style. In particular, he showed a younger impression with a brighter, clearer skin tone and a sharper jawline, instead of the reddish complexion he once had as if he had been drinking. The clip drew a flood of reactions such as, "He quit drinking and got so handsome," "He looks 10 years younger," and "Turns out he was a flower boy all along."

Hwang Jung-min had previously explained in an interview why he started abstaining from alcohol. He said, "When I turned 50, I wondered what gift I should give myself, and I decided to quit either drinking or smoking." He added, "Once I quit smoking, I ended up drinking more. In the end, I quit drinking too."

He went on to say, "I drank so much that my memory got worse and I started making small mistakes more often. I decided to stop drinking as a way to give myself a break." He opened up about the reason he changed his lifestyle.

Since quitting alcohol, Hwang Jung-min has drawn attention for looking healthier. But he himself jokingly confessed that it was "almost at the level of special effects makeup," once again making people laugh with the twist that makeup also helped create the buzzed-about look.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com