BLACKPINK's LISA Stuns in Bold Sheer Look, Revealing Lingerie and Her Irresistible Glamorous Figure

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] BLACKPINK's LISA showcased her standout fashion sense and captivating visuals in a sheer outfit.

On the 5th, LISA shared several photos and gave fans an update on what she has been up to.

She drew attention with styling that highlighted both a fresh and sophisticated charm.

In particular, she wore a sheer top that revealed black lingerie underneath, pulling off the daring yet stylish look flawlessly and creating a unique presence.

Her natural poses and confident expressions further highlighted the aura of a global star that is uniquely LISA's.

Fans are responding enthusiastically to LISA's latest photos, which showed both her chic appeal and lovely charm.

Meanwhile, LISA took the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles on the 12th and delivered a dazzling performance.

She once again proved her influence as a global artist by successfully headlining the opening ceremony stage watched by football fans around the world.

shyun@sportschosun.com