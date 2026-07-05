Ok Taec-yeon Makes a Special Appearance in 'Mr. Kim' but Steals the Show... "He Owned This Episode"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ok Taec-yeon made a special appearance in 'Mr. Kim' and delivered a powerful presence.

In episode 4 of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim,' which aired on the 4th, Ok Taec-yeon drew attention as Park Young-gwang, a secret agent who had trained alongside Mr. Kim (played by So Ji-sub) in the past. He played a man who grew up with Mr. Kim at Geumgang Orphanage in North Korea and underwent life-or-death training every day to become a member of the social sports team. With his outstanding skills, he initially clashed with Mr. Kim as a rival, but the two relied on each other in harsh conditions and built a bond stronger than anyone else's.

However, he fell into a trap during a mission and met a tragic end, leaving viewers heartbroken. Despite his brief appearance, Ok Taec-yeon added depth to the backstory by portraying the close friendship between Park Young-gwang and Mr. Kim. In particular, he finely captured the realistic action, natural North Korean dialect, and the unexpected warmth he showed in front of Mr. Kim despite his cold and disciplined approach to missions and training. He convincingly completed the friendship between Park Young-gwang and Mr. Kim, leaving an impact far beyond a special appearance.

Viewers have responded with comments such as, "A military-uniform Ok Taec-yeon is precious," "Ok Taec-yeon's action scenes are insane!" "I hope So Ji-sub and Ok Taec-yeon can work together again," "Ok Taec-yeon owned this episode," "I want Ok Taec-yeon's next project to be an action genre," and "I love seeing such a different side from Soulmate."

Meanwhile, Ok Taec-yeon previously received praise for his intense emotional performance as boxer Johan, a man living with deep wounds, in the Japanese Netflix series 'Soulmate,' released in May. More recently, he also continued his music activities by successfully wrapping up 2PM's 15th anniversary concert in Japan at Tokyo Dome. He further solidified his status as a "hexagonal entertainer" by showcasing a stylish pictorial in the May issue of GQ Korea.

As he continues to show limitless versatility through a wide range of activities, attention is now turning to Ok Taec-yeon's next steps.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com