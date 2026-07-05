"Such Warmth from Cristiano Ronaldo..." Heartfelt Gift Moves Earthquake-Affected Boy

Photo courtesy of the New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "I just want one Cristiano Ronaldo sticker."

A 10-year-old boy from Venezuela who lost both his parents and his older brother in a powerful earthquake, and also had his right leg amputated, has found new hope after receiving a warm message of support from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, Andres Mieles, 10, lost his parents and brother when his home in La Guaira, Venezuela, collapsed in last month's earthquake.

He barely survived under the rubble at the time of the rescue, but underwent surgery to have his right leg amputated and is now receiving treatment in hospital.

In a recently filmed video, the boy, lying in his hospital bed, said he wanted a Cristiano Ronaldo sticker so he could complete his Panini album for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The story spread quickly and was relayed to Ronaldo through officials at Real Madrid. Ronaldo, who played nine seasons for Real Madrid in the past, recorded a video message for the boy himself.

In the video, Ronaldo said, "Andres, how are you?" He added, "I heard you're a huge fan of mine. Once you recover, I want to invite you to one of my matches so we can enjoy football together. Stay strong, my friend."

The video was delivered in person to Mieles at the hospital by Venezuelan musician Armando Pono and world-renowned chef Jose Andres. They also brought several gifts along with the video.

Pono later said on social media that Ronaldo had also sent the boy a jersey with a handwritten autograph.

A day before sending the video message, Ronaldo had led Portugal to victory against Croatia in Toronto, Canada, securing a place in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the midst of great sorrow, the boy had expressed a pure wish to own a sticker of his favorite football player. He was then given an unexpected video message, an invitation to a match, and a signed jersey, deeply moving football fans around the world.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com