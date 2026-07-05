“I would have forgiven him if he had shed tears,” Kang Boo-ja takes aim at Hong Myung-bo’s attitude upon his return → “How did a national hero end up like this?” Unable to hide her sorrow

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kang Bu-ja expressed disappointment regarding the attitude of former South Korean national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo upon his return from the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup.

In the web variety show "Kang Rich's World Cup Tactics Collection" on the channel "Cheongja Mansion," released on the 3rd, Kang Bu-ja shared her honest feelings while recalling the appearance of former coach Hong Myung-bo upon his return following the team's elimination from the group stage. Known for having loved football for over 50 years, she said, "If former coach Hong Myung-bo had bowed his head and shed a tear when the airport doors opened, I think the public would have forgiven him.

" Referring to the scene of his arrival at the time, she continued, "Isn't goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo tall? I remember him walking out behind former coach Hong Myung-bo without ever lowering his head, just looking straight ahead," revealing her bitterness by stating that she had expected a more sincere demeanor. Kang Bu-ja particularly [discussed] former coach Hong Myung-bo, who served as captain during the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

He could not hide his sorrow as he recalled the image of the coach. "When I hear the name Hong Myung-bo, the first thing that comes to mind is the scene where he successfully converted the final penalty kick in the quarter-final shootout against Spain," he said.

"It weighed heavily on my heart to see a national hero facing such criticism. " Meanwhile, the South Korean national football team, led by former coach Hong Myung-bo, finished third in Group A of the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup group stage with one win and two losses.

As they failed to rank among the top third-place teams, they were eliminated from the knockout stage, and former coach Hong Myung-bo stepped down after the tournament concluded.

tokkig@sportschosun.com