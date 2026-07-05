Hwang Young-cho Reveals Scary Story of Being Sewn Up with 30 Stitches After Being Hit by Byun Jin-sub's Golf Ball... "I Haven't Played Golf Since"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Olympic marathon gold medalist Hwang Young-cho recalled a frightening accident in which he suffered a serious ear injury after being hit by singer Byun Jin-sub's golf ball.

On the MBN program "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 4th, Byun Jin-sub and Hwang Young-cho, who have maintained their friendship for 34 years, appeared and shared their long-standing bond and memories.

That day, Byun looked at Hwang's ear and began by saying, "It was when I first learned golf in the early 1990s. We were both beginners, and when you're a beginner, it's really dangerous to stand in front."

He continued, "Young-cho was not far away, so I told him to move, but he said, 'Just hit it.' In the end, he was struck by my golf ball."

Byun added, "That day, I carried him on my back and ran all the way to Samsung Hospital. He was so badly hurt at a golf course in Gyeonggi Province that he was rolling on the ground." His account shocked everyone.

When Hwang laughed and pointed out, "How could you run all the way to Samsung Hospital?" Byun replied, "I was speaking figuratively," and clarified, "To be exact, I supported him, took him to the car, and went to the hospital together," drawing laughter.

After arriving at the hospital, Hwang had to undergo surgery right away.

Byun recalled, "The doctor said as soon as he saw him that it had to be stitched immediately. Because it was the ear, he said it had to be closed very delicately, almost like plastic surgery."

Byun then said, "I remember it being about 30 stitches," but Hwang shot back, "It was 50 stitches," and the two playfully argued over their different memories, making everyone laugh.

Recalling the aftermath of the accident, Hwang said, "I haven't played golf since then," sending the studio into laughter.

The two longtime friends, who have known each other for 34 years, turned even that frightening accident into a fond memory with laughter, showing off their unchanging friendship.

narusi@sportschosun.com