Lee A-young of 'Love After Divorce' files complaint while holding wedding invitation gathering... "Attack on her lawyer husband-to-be and acquaintances"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lee A-young, who appeared on 'Love After Divorce,' has taken legal action against malicious comments and online attacks as she prepares for marriage.

On the 4th, Lee A-young revealed records showing that she had sent a complaint, along with the post, "Having a happy wedding invitation gathering and filing a complaint, haha."

Lee A-young said she had been too overwhelmed to respond to everyone, describing her recent busy days preparing for marriage. She then explained, "One of the winners has continued to show aggressive and abnormal behavior toward Gyu-deok and even my acquaintances, so the delivery of the wedding invitations is expected to be delayed further."

She added, "I ask for your understanding," while explaining the reason for the delay in delivering the invitations.

According to the disclosed details, Lee A-young filed a complaint against an internet user who repeatedly posted abusive remarks and malicious content not only toward her fiancé, Shim Gyu-deok, but also toward her acquaintances, on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, including defamation.

As she prepares for marriage, she has chosen to respond legally to excessive online attacks directed at herself and those around her.

Lee A-young is currently busy with wedding preparations and various schedules, and she appears to have made clear that she will not show leniency toward malicious posts and slander.

Meanwhile, Lee A-young first gained attention after finishing runner-up in the 2013 Miss Maxim Contest (MiMaekCon) and later appearing on MBN's first season of 'Love After Divorce.' She divorced after three years of marriage and is known to have a daughter who is not in her custody.

Her fiancé, Shim Gyu-deok, is a lawyer who graduated from Seoul National University and became known to viewers after appearing on MBN's fifth season of 'Love After Divorce.' The two met through an acquaintance in January last year, began dating publicly, and later announced their remarriage, drawing many congratulations and messages of support.

shyun@sportschosun.com