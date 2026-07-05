Redcap Tour Continues Shareholder Returns, Decides on Quarterly Dividend of 300 Won per Share

Redcap Tour is continuing its shareholder return policy. After paying year-end dividends for 17 consecutive years through last year and quarterly interim dividends for six straight years, the company will also issue a quarterly dividend this year.

According to Redcap Tour on the 5th, the company disclosed on the 2nd that it had decided on a cash dividend of 300 won per common share as its quarterly dividend for this year. The dividend yield is 3.1%, and the total payout amounts to 5.01625 billion won. The record date is July 20, and the planned payment date is August 3. The schedule may change depending on consultations with relevant authorities.

Redcap Tour, a company specializing in long-term car rentals and overseas business travel and events, has focused on B2B and B2G operations while strengthening profitability. It also posted a record operating profit of 17.9 billion won in the first quarter.

In Yoo-seong, CEO of Redcap Tour, said, "We will do our utmost to enhance corporate value by actively pursuing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Management and shareholder-friendly policies."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com