"Shin-Soo Choo's Wife" Ha Won-mi Says She Hates Being Told to Live Comfortably on Her Husband's Money, Tries Her Hand at Pilates Instruction to Live as Herself (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Ha Won-mi, the wife of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, opened up about her honest desire to live as "Ha Won-mi," not just as "someone's wife."

On the MBN program Dongchimi, which aired on the 4th, comedians Paeng Hyun-sook and singers Shoo and Sunye appeared alongside Ha Won-mi to talk about the theme, "I never knew it would be this hard to live as myself."

That day, Ha Won-mi said she is now starting a new life as a Pilates instructor rather than as Shin-Soo Choo's wife. Choi Hong-lim then asked, "What does Shin-Soo Choo's wife lack? Can't she just spend the money she already has?" Kim Yong-man also chimed in, saying, "I heard Shin-Soo Choo's annual salary is 100 billion won."

However, Ha Won-mi said that this kind of attention is what weighs on her the most. She gave a bitter smile and said, "People often tell me, 'You have everything and money isn't a problem, so why make life harder for yourself?' or 'You can just live comfortably on your husband's money.'"

She went on to say, "That's what I hate hearing the most." She added, "I don't want to live only as Shin-Soo Choo's wife. I want to live as myself. I want to live as Ha Won-mi."

Meanwhile, Shin-Soo Choo married Ha Won-mi in 2004, and they have two sons and one daughter. The family previously drew attention after revealing their 5,500-pyeong home in Texas.