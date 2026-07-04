Gong Yoo Says, "I Had to Kiss Kim Go-eun From Our First Shoot... We Weren't Close, But They Made Us Do It"

[Sportschosun | Kim Joon-seok] Actor Gong Yoo revealed behind-the-scenes details about filming a kiss scene with Kim Go-eun from their very first shoot for the drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin)."

The tvN 20th anniversary special, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel," finally premiered on the 4th.

After touring the filming locations in Gangneung, the four moved to a restaurant and shared various stories from the time they shot "Goblin."

During the conversation, Gong Yoo recalled his first shoot with Kim Go-eun and surprised everyone by saying, "For my first scene with Go-eun, they told us to kiss as soon as we met. We weren't even close."

He added, "The director also said, 'I'm sorry' back then," and looked back on the moment. He also honestly described how awkward the sudden first shoot felt, drawing laughter.

Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na also remembered their first shoots. When Lee Dong-wook asked, "Do you remember our first shoot?" Yoo In-na replied, "I'll give you a hint," and turned it into a quiz.

Yoo In-na began by saying, "It was my first shoot with Dong-wook oppa, and I came in with a really bad cold." Lee Dong-wook immediately sensed his own embarrassing moment and laughed, saying, "That's not a good story."

Yoo In-na then recounted the scene, saying, "Back then, Lee Dong-wook said, 'My fever went up to 39 degrees at night,' and I was wondering what I should say, so I responded, 'Really?' to show sympathy. Then he looked at me."

After hearing that, Lee Dong-wook accurately repeated his line, saying, "Did I say, 'Then it's real, not fake?'" He then added, "I'm really sorry," belatedly apologizing and sending the set into laughter.

"Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel" is a tvN commemorative program that follows the stars of "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" — Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na — as they reunite for the first time in 10 years and revisit the filming locations that hold their memories.

Kim Joon-seok, Sportschosun