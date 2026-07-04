Kim Young-hee Reveals Her Husband Is a Former Baseball Player 10 Years Younger Than Her: "It Feels Like Raising My Oldest Son" (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Young-hee, known as "Malja Grandma," drew laughter as she candidly shared her unexpected way of solving problems.

On the KBS2 program "My Little Old Boy" that aired on the 4th, Kim Young-hee appeared as a special MC and made an entrance in her "Malja Grandma" costume. Even though it was a familiar character, seeing Kim Young-hee appear in person in the studio gave the cast a fresh dose of fun.

Eun Ji-won could not hide his surprise, saying, "I've never seen someone come out in costume before." Kim Young-hee replied, "I even go on radio shows in costume these days. I do that even on visual radio," sending the set into laughter.

Eun Ji-won then mentioned the "Malja Grandma" character, who helps people solve their worries through conversation, and asked, "How do you solve your own worries?" After hesitating for a moment, Kim Young-hee answered, "I go to a good fortune teller," then burst out laughing herself, setting the studio off in uproar.

That day, Kim Young-hee also talked about her husband, who is 10 years younger than her, and their children. Describing her husband, she said, "It feels like I'm raising one oldest son and one daughter," showing off her trademark lively wit.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-hee married former baseball player Yoon Seung-yeol, who is 10 years younger than her, in 2021, and the couple has a daughter.