Gong Yoo Says, "If There Are Overseas Fans at the Goblin Filming Location, That Would Be Huge"... 10 Years Later, It Became Reality

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na, the stars of the drama "Goblin," were moved to see that overseas fans still loved the show when they returned to a filming location they had visited 10 years later.

The tvN 20th anniversary special "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel," which aired on the 4th, has finally been unveiled.

That day, the four said in unison, "It has been 10 years, but many people still talk about the show, and they say they think of 'Goblin' when winter comes," adding, "'Goblin' is our brilliant winter."

The trip came together at Kim Go-eun's suggestion. Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook said, "Kim Go-eun first suggested, 'Wouldn't it be fun if the four of us went on a trip or did something together for the 10th anniversary?'" Kim Go-eun explained, "When the four of us get together, there is chemistry. But we never had a chance to show that."

At the pre-trip gathering, Gong Yoo also kept teasing the others. After Kim Go-eun returned from the press conference for "Yumi's Cells," he joked, "You already had full makeup on, so I figured it would be fine to meet up." Kim Go-eun shot back, "I was going to take it off and come back, but my manager told me to just go," drawing laughter.

The four chose Gangneung, where one of the most iconic scenes from "Goblin" was filmed, as their destination. They stopped at a rest area for snacks, keeping the mood light. Yoo In-na looked at the kiosk and said, "I brought cash to buy something tasty for Go-eun," while Gong Yoo joked, "I brought cash too, but it's been a long time since I've seen someone carrying cash around."

On the way to Gangneung, Lee Dong-wook was surprised to see "Goblin filming location" marked on the navigation map. "It literally says 'Goblin filming location' on the map," he said. "This is my first time going there, and so is In-na."

Gong Yoo then expressed his excitement, saying, "But if we get there and there are overseas fans, that would be huge."

Gong Yoo's wish came true. When they arrived at the filming location, fans were still there taking commemorative photos in memory of "Goblin," and the cast could not hide their emotion.

Kim Go-eun said, "It's really been 10 years since we came here," showing how overwhelmed she felt, while Lee Dong-wook remarked, "It must feel especially meaningful for the two of you."

Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun then took more commemorative photos in front of the mural where one of the drama's signature scenes was filmed. Gong Yoo made everyone laugh by poking fun at himself, saying, "Aren't we way too old now?"

Later, Kim Go-eun wrapped herself in the red scarf that symbolized her character and recreated one of the drama's famous lines, sinking into nostalgia. Gong Yoo said, "This feels a little strange," sharing his special emotions after returning to the filming site 10 years later.

narusi@sportschosun.com