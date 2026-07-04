"A Diplomatic Nuisance"...KwakTube Stuns with a Shocking Gyaru Transformation in Japan

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Travel creator and broadcaster KwakTube, whose real name is Kwak Joon-bin, showed off a bold transformation as he tried gyaru makeup in Shibuya, Japan.

On the 4th, KwakTube posted several photos on his account along with the caption, "With Pengsoo, the real-life gyaru of Shibuya."

The released photos showed KwakTube on a trip to Shibuya, Japan. In particular, he drew attention with a striking look that was completely different from his usual image, thanks to Japanese-style gyaru makeup and daring styling. His pairing with the character Pengsoo also created a unique atmosphere.

Fans who saw the post left playful comments such as, "What did I just see?" "The burden of being the head of the household," "You'd probably have a pretty daughter," and "This is a diplomatic nuisance," adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, KwakTube married a civil servant five years younger than him in October last year. In March this year, he became a father after welcoming his first son.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun