Lee Joo-seung Donates 100 Million Won Prize Money, Saying It Was His Late Grandfather's Wish: "Do Good Things When Good Things Happen"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Actor Lee Joo-seung showed a warm act of kindness by donating the entire 100 million won prize money he won to support single-parent families. More than a simple donation, the decision carried deeper meaning as it was a way of carrying on the lessons of his late grandfather.

Lee Joo-seung said on his account on the 4th, "I received 100 million won in prize money from 'Director's Arena,'" adding, "My respected grandfather, who passed away this year, always told me to do good things whenever something good happens."

He went on to say, "Following those words, I donated the entire prize money to a facility for single-parent families. I hope everyone receives good energy."

He also expressed his longing for his late family member and pet dog, saying, "I miss my grandfather so much. Rest in peace. I hope our Coco also receives good energy and lives happily in heaven."

The donation carries meaning beyond a simple good deed. Rather than keeping the joy of victory to himself, he chose to share it with those in greater need, revealing the values he lives by. Fans are also sending messages of support, saying, "He is beautiful inside and out," "A truly positive influence," and "He is really amazing."

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-seung took part in a short-drama director survival competition on ENA and Lifetime Channel's variety show 'Director's Arena' and emerged as the final winner. In the finale aired on the 3rd, he claimed first place after fierce competition, further proving his potential as a director.