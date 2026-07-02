Namkoong Min Reveals the Secret to Staying at 67 kg: "I Blend This Every Morning"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yuna] Actor Namkoong Min revealed the recipe for his so-called "banana-yam juice."

Namkoong Min appeared on KBS 2TV's "New Release, Pyeonstorang," which aired on the 2nd.

When asked about his usual weight, Namkoong Min said, "I am usually in the low 70-kilogram range. When I am working, I stay around 66 to 68 kg. Right now, I am about 67 kg."

He explained, "Acting can change depending on how you change your body, so I try to maintain my weight as much as possible."

He then drew attention when asked whether he had any snacks that could replace a meal. "I can't skip eating entirely, so in the morning I put bananas, yams, nuts, misutgaru, and a protein drink into a blender and drink it. It tastes nutty and good because it's healthy. It is also easy to digest in the morning, which is nice," he said.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min married Jin Ah-reum in 2022 and recently announced that they are expecting a baby, drawing many congratulations four years after their wedding.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com