Cool's Yuri on Plastic Surgery Confession: "The Kids Get Confused by My Face" ... Baek Ji-young: "My Daughter Does Too"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yuri, formerly of the group Cool, drew laughs after mentioning her plastic surgery and sharing an episode involving children.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye's Closest Older Sisters! Cool's Yuri and Baek Ji-young Reveal Their Tearful 30-Year Friendship for the First Time" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Gwanjong Unnie.

That day, Yuri visited Korea for the first time in seven years and met with Lee Ji-hye and Baek Ji-young.

Yuri's children also appeared, and Baek Ji-young and Lee Ji-hye greeted them warmly.

Lee Ji-hye then asked, "Who do you think you take after?" and Yuri's son replied, "Dad."

Baek Ji-young laughed and said, "They don't know what their mom really looks like," and Yuri honestly admitted, "The kids get confused by my face. They don't know what I looked like before." Baek Ji-young also confessed, "My daughter Heim does that too. She says, 'Mom,' and gets upset. She asked if I really looked like this in the past."

Yuri and Baek Ji-young had previously admitted that they had undergone a lot of plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, Yuri married a golfer-turned-businessman in 2014 and has three children. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com