"My crush bought me a Cartier necklace" Hong Jin-kyung reveals her single mother’s dating life ('Jjin Genius')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Hong Jin-kyung revealed her mother’s dating life.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel "Study King Jjin Genius Hong Jin-kyung" uploaded a video titled "A super simple dessert table made by Hong Jin-kyung’s mom that anyone can follow (+crush)." Hong Jin-kyung visited the home where her mother and sister-in-law live together. Hong said, "I keep telling my mom to please move out. Then my mom says she likes living with Areum, her daughter-in-law. What daughter-in-law would actually want to live with her mother-in-law?"

Her mother said, "When my daughter-in-law came for the family introduction, I asked Areum, 'Do you want to live with your mom?' She said yes. So I told her, 'Let’s make a promise, you and I. Let’s build an exemplary family.' She said she would promise. And we have had conflicts since then. About twice."

When Hong Jin-kyung urged her to move out, her mother said, "I sat down alone with my daughter-in-law and said, 'I want to try living separately too. My mom’s house has aunts coming and going whenever they want, and I want to be able to do things on my own and live comfortably by myself.'" Hong then blurted out, "That’s because my mom is seeing someone right now," leaving her mother flustered. Her mother tried to stop her, saying, "You can’t say things like that outside," but Hong brushed it off, saying, "She’s single, so what?"

Her mother explained, "I wanted to live out on my own, but Areum hugged me and said, 'Why would you say something like that?'" Hong, however, laughed and said, "Then what do you say in front of her? Do you tell her, 'Let’s just live separately now'?"

Hong Jin-kyung’s mother then taught Hong, Gri, and Nam Chang-hee how to make sikhye. While repeatedly pouring water over the malt powder, she said, "Back when I had a big family, I brewed it four times. I save wherever I can." Hong then said, "But Mom, didn’t you recently buy a Cartier necklace? I heard that from Areum." Her mother explained, "I was in a Cartier savings group. You can’t buy it all at once, can you?"

Hong Jin-kyung still remained suspicious. "As far as I know, you are definitely not the kind of person who would buy a necklace. You got it from your crush. Didn’t you also get a ring?" she asked. Her mother jumped in protest, saying, "How could I receive something like that? Why would I hide something like that here?" But Hong kept pressing, asking, "Didn’t you get a ring?"

Her mother laughed and said, "We would meet occasionally, have coffee, and eat together. That’s when the ring came up. I said, 'I lost the ring I always wore,' and the next time we met, he brought me a ring. I bragged about it to my friends." Hong then said, "Whenever she talks about that man, she suddenly lights up."

wjlee@sportschosun.com