Lee Hye-young's stepdaughter was a Michelin One Star chef in the U.S. "My mother warned people in front of the staff"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] A surprising past of actress Lee Hye-young's daughter has been revealed.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Four Healthy Dishes Learned from My Daughter, with Michelin One Star Experience" was uploaded to Lee Hye-young's YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-young traveled to the U.S. to meet her stepdaughter. The two went grocery shopping together and came back home. Lee Hye-young, who is a beginner in cooking, decided to learn from her daughter. Her daughter, who chose vegetables and oven-baked chicken breast, said, "Because my mom likes vegetables and healthy food is important, I roasted broccoli and Brussels sprouts and will bake chicken breast in a healthy way in the oven," selecting a healthy meal for Lee Hye-young.

The production team asked her, "Did you work at a restaurant in New York?" and she replied, "I came after working at a Michelin One Star Korean restaurant. I developed a neck disc problem while cooking there, so I left."

When asked, "Have you ever learned cooking from Seo-hyun?" Lee Hye-young said, "I never formally learned, but when she was young, I made her a lot of smoothies. She studied and figured it out herself."

While learning to cook, Lee Hye-young recalled her daughter's internship days. She said, "There was a place where she was interning back then, and I suddenly showed up without warning after buying bread for everyone, including the staff. People were saying, 'Isn't that Lee Hye-young?' and I put the bread down and told them, 'If you are even one minute late here, call me. Don't let it slide,' then walked out looking cool." Lee Hye-young then asked her daughter, "You were embarrassed then, right?" and her daughter answered, "Yes," drawing laughter.

When the production team said, "It sounds like you're saying that carelessly," her daughter explained, "I just said yes because I didn't want to think about it." Lee Hye-young reflected, "I meant it as a warning never to be late. I wanted to teach her that. But I guess I went overboard."

wjlee@sportschosun.com