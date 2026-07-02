Cool's Yuri Returns to Korea After 7 Years, Tears Flow as She Reunites with Lee Ji-hye

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Yuri, formerly of the group Cool, visited Korea for the first time in seven years.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Lee Ji-hye's real close sisters! Cool's Yuri and Baek Ji-young reveal their tearful 30-year friendship for the first time" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Gwanjong Unnie.

That day, Lee Ji-hye said she was nervous before meeting Yuri and said, "I haven't seen her since our trip to Los Angeles two years ago."

Lee Ji-hye then burst into tears as soon as Yuri opened the door and came into the house.

Lee Ji-hye joked that Yuri was "a person who disappeared from history" and asked her to introduce herself. When Yuri greeted them in a somewhat old-fashioned way, Lee Ji-hye teased her. Yuri then said, "I'm 50 years old, so... it's been seven years since I last appeared, so I'm not really sure. I don't really know how to do YouTube," expressing her embarrassment.

Lee Ji-hye asked Yuri, "You were active with Cool, then at some point you got married, had children, and have been living in the United States. How many years has it been since you were in Korea?" Yuri emphasized again, "It's been seven years."

Yuri, who said it has been 12 years since she got married and moved to the United States, said, "My children speak English well. I really like that they can use both Korean and English."

Meanwhile, Yuri married a golfer-turned-businessman in 2014 and has three children. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com