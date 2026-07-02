82MAJOR Sells Out Fan Concerts in Seoul and Macau, Showing Global Ticket Power

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Group 82MAJOR is continuing its upward momentum by selling out its Asia fan concerts one after another.

82MAJOR (Nam Seong-mo, Park Seok-joon, Yoon Ye-chan, Jay Cho, Hwang Seong-bin, and Kim Do-gyun) proved its popularity by selling out all tickets as soon as they went on sale for the 2026 82MAJOR FAN-CONCERT 82 Office : Vacation IN MACAU, which will be held on August 2 at Broadway Theatre Macau.

Earlier, 82MAJOR also sold out its solo concert in Hong Kong, BE Beom: Extraordinary, which wrapped up last month, signaling a strong start to its Asia activities. Its Seoul fan concert, scheduled for a total of three shows on the 18th and 19th, also sold out quickly.

The Macau fan concert will seat about 2,000 people. Following its solo concert in Hong Kong and its Seoul fan concert, 82MAJOR has now sold out the Macau show as well, underscoring its strong ticket power. With enthusiastic responses from fans at home and abroad, anticipation for the fan concert is rising even further.

This fan concert will be themed around office workers and summer vacation. 82MAJOR plans to deliver a free-spirited energy that feels like a holiday, while also creating unforgettable memories with fans through performances of its signature songs, lively talk segments, and a variety of corners that highlight the members' chemistry.

In April, 82MAJOR set a new personal best in first-week album sales with its fifth mini album FEELM. The title track Sign also ranked high on major domestic music charts and on overseas iTunes charts in countries including France and Spain. In addition, the group continued its global rise by winning the Potential Overseas Group of the Year award at the Weibo International Entertainment Awards and the Asia Rising Group Award at Asia Culture Festival 2026.

82MAJOR will continue its solo concert BE Beom: Extraordinary in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 4th. On the 18th and 19th, it will hold the 2026 82MAJOR FAN-CONCERT 82 Office : Vacation at Ex-Kala in Seoul and meet with fans in Korea and overseas.

Meanwhile, 82MAJOR debuted in 2023 and has been loved for songs including First Class, Illegal, Gossip, It’s Okay Even on a Thorny Road, Face Time, Choke, and Stuck.