The Meeting of Animation and Musical Theater: 'Father's Season' Opens on the 25th, Pointing to the Potential of Local Creative Performances

Poster for the performance 'Father's Season.' Photo courtesy of Cantoperte.

A stage production that sings the life of a father through theater, animation, and music is set to open.

A man's life unfolds on the screen, and as each scene comes to a close, vocals, piano, and a children's choir carry the emotion forward on stage. 'Father's Season,' a new-format performance that connects video, music, and theatrical elements into one seamless flow, will meet audiences in Permanent Resident this summer.

'Father's Season' is an original production that captures the life of a father who spent his entire life working diligently as a train engineer, along with the love of his family. It presents the sacrifice and love of parents, as well as family memories passed down through generations, through 2D emotional animation and a live classical performance, creating a stage that audiences of all ages can relate to.

The performance also carries added meaning because artists from Permanent Resident reinterpreted a hometown story through art. Choi Dae-gwon, a tenor from Permanent Resident who is active with the Metz Opera Company in France, is directing and performing in the production, while Eom Hye-gyeong is in charge of planning and stage management. Eom developed the performance based on 'First Love, Permanent Resident,' a prize-winning entry in the Permanent Resident City Storytelling Contest, and created a format that combines animation with live classical music to make classical music more accessible and familiar.

Scene from the performance 'The Sky of Europe,' an earlier work by the production team behind 'Father's Season.' Photo courtesy of Cantoperte.

The musical structure of the performance is also noteworthy. The stage is built around Korean art songs, matched to the work's narrative and emotional arc, and uses song to express the father's life, family memories, and the love that connects generations. The familiar yet deeply moving melodies of Korean art songs blend with the story in the animation, helping audiences approach classical music more easily and naturally.

In particular, the animation is not just background footage but drives the performance's narrative, while live music and singing on stage continue the story. This is a new attempt that is not easy to find in Korea. By crossing the boundaries between film, concert, and musical theater, the production is expected to offer audiences a distinctive performance experience.

It is also drawing attention as an example of new possibilities for local cultural content, as a winning work from the Permanent Resident City Storytelling Contest has been developed into a performance and produced jointly by local artists and professional performing artists.

The production features vocalists active on European opera stages, along with musicians who have won international competitions and taught at universities. The Andong MBC Permanent Resident Children's Choir also appears, adding a warm resonance that connects generations. Familiar melodies and Korean art songs have been arranged so that not only classical music fans but also first-time audiences can enjoy the performance comfortably, creating a stage that people of all ages can relate to.

Scene from the performance 'The Sky of Europe,' an earlier work by the production team behind 'Father's Season.' Photo courtesy of Cantoperte.

The performance is hosted by the Gyeongbuk Cultural Foundation, supported by Gyeongsangbuk-do, and organized by Cantoperte. It was produced as a selected work for the 2026 Performing Arts Support Project by Gyeongsangbuk-do and the Gyeongbuk Cultural Foundation.

The production team said, "We wanted to create a work that would make audiences think of their parents and family once again after watching the performance," and added, "We plan to continue presenting a variety of creative content that tells the stories of Permanent Resident."

Reporter Kwon Young-han kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

<Performance Information>

Title: Classical Musical Theater [Father's Season]

Date and time: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Kkachi Hall at the Permanent Resident Culture and Arts Center

Admission: Free / Reservation only for all seats

Age limit: Open to all ages