Lee Guk-joo Looks Slimmer... Sharper Jawline in Her "First New Profile in 10 Years"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo has shared a new profile photo for the first time in 10 years, offering an update on her changed look.

On the 6th, Lee posted several photos along with the caption, "I took profile photos for the first time in 10 years."

Lee showed off a more polished mood as she pulled off a variety of styles. While revealing a different charm from her usual cheerful and friendly image, her sharper jawline and changed appearance drew attention.

Lee said, "I'm a comedian who changes her profile photo once every 10 years. I took new photos at my new company," adding, "It wasn't easy pretending to be normal after such a long time, but they styled me well, took great photos, and retouched them nicely, so I think I'll be able to use them well for the next 10 years."

She continued, "It's already been a year since I joined my new agency. Please continue to support me," expressing her determination to keep working there.

Lee also drew laughs with her trademark candid and cheerful humor, saying about her own photos, "My right side looks worse, so it's funny that all the pictures are left-facing."

In particular, this profile shoot highlighted a slimmer look than before. Ongoing self-care and a changed styling approach also helped draw fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Lee has been active in both Korea and Japan. Last year, she made headlines after revealing that she had set up a one-room apartment of about 9 pyeong in Tokyo.

At the time, Lee explained why she began activities in Japan, saying, "For the past four or five years, I had been working in a rut, and I wanted to try something new. I started thinking that if I could speak Japanese, I might be able to do something. I came here thinking I should use my downtime, when I didn't have much work, to try something new."

shyun@sportschosun.com