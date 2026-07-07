Kim Dong-hyun to Be Transferred to University Hospital Ahead of Fourth Child's Birth, Citing Emergency Concerns

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Kim Dong-hyun, a former mixed martial arts fighter turned broadcaster, was transferred to a university hospital and received his first consultation there as he prepares for the birth of his fourth child, in anticipation of a possible emergency.

A recent video uploaded to Kim Dong-hyun's YouTube channel was titled "We ended up coming to a university hospital."

That day, Kim Dong-hyun visited the hospital for his first appointment after being transferred from his previous hospital to a university hospital. He said, "We came to a university hospital. The hospital we went to before was more comfortable, but this place is a university hospital, so it's incredibly crowded," and added, "I think I'll get used to it after coming a few times."

His wife is 25 weeks pregnant and said she was worried because her belly seems larger than it was during her previous three pregnancies. He asked, "I didn't feel that way until the third child, so does it make sense that it's bigger because this is the fourth?" Medical staff explained, "Her belly is not especially large. As women give birth more times, the abdominal muscles weaken, which can make it look that way. In reality, not all of this is just the baby's belly."

The medical team also said that because she has undergone several cesarean sections, her uterine wall has become thinner. However, they added, "The good news is that the lower part does not tear easily." They also noted, "There are women whose uterus remains strong even after multiple births," and added, "It has been more than two years since she gave birth to her youngest child, so her uterus has recovered to some extent."

An ultrasound showed that the fetus measured 24 weeks and 5 days and weighed about 700 grams. Medical staff said, "Everything is completely normal." The placenta was also in a stable position, and there were no particular signs of danger at present. Still, given the thinning uterine wall, they recommended a cesarean section slightly earlier than the due date.

After the consultation, Kim Dong-hyun said he felt relieved, explaining, "Today was my first consultation at OO Hospital, and they said both the baby's condition and my wife's physical condition are healthy with no unusual findings, so I feel much more at ease."

He continued, "As a father, my child is important, but my wife is even more important. A close older brother persuaded me several times with long messages, telling me to transfer to a university hospital. I think the fourth cesarean section should be done at a university hospital so we can prepare for any possible emergency," adding, "I hope Mak-dong-i keeps growing healthily in Mom's womb, and we'll meet in September."

Earlier, the doctor in charge of Kim Dong-hyun's wife had said there was a risk of uterine rupture and postpartum bleeding if she gave birth to a fourth child. As the number of deliveries increases, the risk also rises. In response, Kim Dong-hyun said, "I hope she can make it through to the delivery date without any problems and that everything passes safely."

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married in 2018 and has one son and two daughters. The fourth child is due in September. He also recently revealed that the pregnancy happened just before he underwent a vasectomy.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com