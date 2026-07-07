At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kian84 talks about a variety-show crossover: "If Yoo Jae-suk comes, I'll be the staff member. We even said 'Jin's B&B' for 'Kian's Bizarre B&B'"

Kian84 poses at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kian84 spoke about a possible crossover among lodging variety shows.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Kian84 said, "I think it would be great if all the lodging variety shows came together," adding, "If Jaeseok hyung comes, I could just be the staff. During Season 1 of 'Kian's Bizarre B&B,' I even suggested calling it 'Jin's B&B' with Jin from BTS leading the way."

The handprinting event is a gathering where winners from the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, which helped drive the success of K-content last year, come together to officially mark the previous year's achievements.

On 'Kian's Bizarre B&B,' Kian84 won the Male Variety Performer Award and is writing a new chapter in variety entertainment by winning over the public with his raw charm and innocence.

He also described receiving the trophy on such a big stage as the Blue Dragon Awards as a special connection, almost like being touched by a divine force. Carrying that sense of honor, he said he felt especially moved to leave his handprint there as well.

Kian84 said, "I still feel dazed, and it feels amazing every time I come. It's especially strange to be here with all these celebrities," adding, "Every time, I get this feeling of, 'Is this really right?'"

He also took questions alongside Lee Kwang-soo, who attended as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award. The two had both appeared in 'Kian's Bizarre B&B' and 'Jaeseok's B&B Rules,' so the conversation turned to the idea of a shared universe for lodging variety shows.

Kian84 replied, "The response has to be good. That's the only way you get a budget and everything else. But I don't have much influence, so the producers would have to agree among themselves. And then there would be too many staff members."

Lee Kwang-soo then chimed in, "I have even less influence than you." Kian84 nodded and said, "If Jaeseok hyung comes, I become the staff. Still, I think a crossover would be great. It would be nice to do it with Jaeseok hyung."

When the idea of calling it 'Yoo Jae-suk Camp + Kian's Bizarre B&B' came up, he laughed it off, saying, "Oh, no," and added, "Even in Season 1, when Jin from BTS appeared, I said we should call it 'Jin's B&B' instead of 'Kian's Bizarre B&B.'"

When asked about Ji Ye-eun appearing as staff in both 'Kian's Bizarre B&B' and 'Jaeseok's B&B Rules,' Lee Kwang-soo joked, "Ji Ye-eun is in both. Then I think I'd find that annoying. She'd probably act territorial."

The main ceremony for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com