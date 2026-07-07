'The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards' Kim Min-ha: "I am happiest when I am in front of the camera as an actor"

Kim Min-ha poses at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Kim Min-ha spoke about what drives her acting.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Kim said, "I am happiest when I am in front of the camera," adding, "My love for acting is my biggest source of motivation."

The event was attended by Ju Ji-hoon and IU, who won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards; Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, who won the Male and Female Variety Performer awards; Yeom Hye-ran and Lee Kwang-soo, who won the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, who received the Rookie awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, who won the Male and Female Rookie Variety Performer awards.

In "Way Back Love," Kim portrayed Hee-wan's bright teenage years and the complex emotions of her 20s, when she had lost the meaning of life, with remarkable depth. After delivering an emotional acceptance speech last year, she said, "As I said in my speech last year, I love the diversity of stories. I am happiest when I am in front of the camera," adding, "My love for acting is my greatest source of motivation. The friends, family, and colleagues around me are all sources of strength for me as well."

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at Paradise City in Incheon on July 31 at 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com