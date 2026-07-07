'At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards,' Yeom Hye-ran reunites with IU after a year... "I’m proud of my daughter"

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yeom Hye-ran answers questions. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, Sportschosun / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Yeom Hye-ran shared her thoughts on reuniting with IU, with whom she played mother and daughter in "When Life Gives You Tangerines," after a year.

At the Blue Dragon Series Awards handprinting event held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul's Yongsan District, Yeom said, "IU is so adorable and lovely that I want to brag about her as 'my daughter.'"

The event was attended by Ju Ji-hoon and IU, winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards; Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, winners of the Best Male and Female Entertainer awards; Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, winners of the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, winners of the Best New Actor and Actress awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, winners of the Best New Male and Female Entertainer awards.

In "When Life Gives You Tangerines," Yeom added warmth to the character of Gwang-rye with her deep acting skills, further elevating the quality of the series. She said, "It feels exciting and great to be with so many people after such a long time. I also got to see my daughter (IU), and I had worked with Lee Kwang-soo before on the drama 'Live.'"

Speaking about reuniting with IU after a year, she said, "She is such a naturally gifted actress, and I’m proud of her. It was an honor to act alongside her." She added, "She is so admirable and lovely that I want to brag about her as 'my daughter.'"

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

An So-yoon, Sportschosun