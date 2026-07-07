'At the 5th BSA,' Choo Young-woo Says, 'Among the Doorframe Guys, I'm the One Without Double Eyelids; I'm as Dark as Senior Doorframe Guy Ju Ji-hoon'

Choo Young-woo poses at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Choo Young-woo said he was pleased to join the "doorframe guy" lineup.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Choo Young-woo said, "Among the doorframe guys, I'm the one without double eyelids," adding, "I'm also dark-skinned, just like senior doorframe guy Ju Ji-hoon."

The handprinting event is a gathering where the winners of last year's 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), which helped drive the success of K-content, come together to officially mark the previous year's achievements.

After showing great chemistry with veteran actors in "Severe Trauma Center," Choo Young-woo also swept the unanimous support of netizens and won the Best New Actor Award.

In particular, after winning last year, he drew attention for posting a very emotional message in the early morning because he could not contain his overwhelming feelings.

Choo Young-woo said, "Reading that post brings back last year and makes me feel overwhelmed all over again. I also feel a sense of responsibility, and I think I need to work even harder. I am so grateful to be invited to such a meaningful event."

Meanwhile, the lineup of actors in the "doorframe guy" group, including Choo Young-woo, has been growing more star-studded. On this day, senior "doorframe guys" Lee Kwang-soo and Ju Ji-hoon were joined by Kian84 and Moon Sang-hoon, who also shares the surname Moon.

With his own "doorframe guy" charm, Choo Young-woo replied, "Among the doorframe guys, I'm the one without double eyelids," and "I'm dark-skinned too, and Ju Ji-hoon is dark-skinned as well," drawing warm smiles.

The main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com