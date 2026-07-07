"Moon Sang-hoon Says His Handprint Showed a Short Lifeline: 'I'll Come Back Here With a Longer One'"

Moon Sang-hoon answers questions at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Moon Sang-hoon hinted at a future handprinting appearance, joking about the length of his lifeline.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Moon said, "Looking at the handprint, my lifeline seemed short," adding, "Still, I'll come back to this event with a longer lifeline."

The handprinting event brings together the winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), which helped drive the success of K-content last year, to formally mark the previous year's achievements.

Moon Sang-hoon, who won the New Male Entertainer Award, picked the person among the fellow winners he would most like to invite to BDNS.

Mimi, who won the New Female Entertainer Award, raised her hand. Moon replied, "Everyone here is an honor. Mimi said she is set to release a solo album in August, so I said I would like to have her on the show." Mimi then added, "I was the one who tempted him."

After the handprinting, Moon said again, "Looking at the handprint, I think my lifeline is a bit short. Still, I will work hard. I felt that I want to come back here with a longer lifeline."

The main ceremony for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com