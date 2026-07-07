Ock Joo-hyun Says She Regrets Withdrawing Her Lawsuit as Kim Ho-young, the Other Party in the 'Ock Jang-pan' Dispute, Shines in New York

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] As musical actress Ock Joo-hyun revisited the so-called 'Ock Jang-pan' controversy that erupted in 2022 and opened up about how she felt at the time, Kim Ho-young, who was at the center of the dispute, drew attention by sharing an update from New York.

On the 6th, Kim Ho-young posted several photos on his social media account along with a brief caption that read, "New York."

The photos showed Kim Ho-young traveling around New York and smiling brightly, appearing relaxed and at ease.

That same day, Ock Joo-hyun revisited the past 'Ock Jang-pan' controversy through the fan communication platform Bubble, drawing public attention.

Ock Joo-hyun said, "I had forgotten about the word 'Ock Jang-pan,' but it makes me laugh bitterly," adding, "I never received an apology."

She went on to recall the situation at the time, saying, "I was only told, 'Thank you for withdrawing the lawsuit. But I never targeted my sister,' along with an explanation that it was just a promotion for a flooring business run by a friend's father."

The controversy began in June 2022, when suspicions of favoritism in the casting of the musical Elisabeth emerged.

At the time, Kim Ho-young posted on social media, "The old saying 'asari-ppan' is outdated. Now it's Ock Jang-pan," and the remark was widely interpreted as a jab at Ock Joo-hyun, fueling the dispute.

Ock Joo-hyun and EMK Musical Company, the producer of Elisabeth, later denied the allegations, and Ock Joo-hyun filed a defamation complaint against Kim Ho-young.

As the controversy continued, Kim Ho-young explained that the post was not aimed at Ock Joo-hyun, but had been misunderstood as a promotional message for a flooring business run by a friend's father. The legal dispute between the two sides was later settled, and Ock Joo-hyun withdrew the complaint.

Through her latest remarks, Ock Joo-hyun also explained why she felt she had no choice but to pursue legal action at the time. She said, "An ad for a diet probiotic was taken off the air just five days after the incident," and added, "After every performance, I had to go to the brand's headquarters for meetings every day. If I did not prove that I was innocent, I would have had to pay triple the penalty fee. I had no choice but to file a lawsuit to prove my innocence."

She also said, "The thing I regret most after all of that is withdrawing the lawsuit," adding, "Nicknames that had once been 'Oxy Clean' and 'corn' suddenly turned into 'Ock Jang-pan.' That makes me sad."

shyun@sportschosun.com