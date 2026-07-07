'At the 5th BSA,' IU Says of Herself After 'When Life Gives You Tangerines': 'I Want to Keep Working Consistently'

IU poses at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Singer and actress IU shared her thoughts ahead of her 20th debut anniversary.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, IU said, "Consistency is my motto," adding, "I want to work many times harder for the next 20 years."

The event was attended by Ju Ji-hoon and IU, winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards; Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, who won the variety performer awards; Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the supporting actor and actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, who won the rookie awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, who received the rookie variety performer awards.

Last year, IU played the dual roles of Ae-soon and Geum-myeong in the Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines." She smiled as she said, "I came here today feeling a little more relaxed than when I received the award last year," and added, "It is reassuring that my mom, senior Yeom Hye-ran, is here too."

When asked what message she would give to her past self after working on "When Life Gives You Tangerines," she said, "It feels embarrassing because there are seniors who have worked much longer and harder than I have. In my own way, I have tried to work diligently for nearly 20 years. Maybe that is why doing my job now feels so natural. I am also grateful to the fans who have watched over all my activities and supported me. I want to keep working for many more years, far beyond the next 20. My motto is consistency, so I want to keep working steadily."

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com