[SC Scene] "Lying Down, Striking Model Poses" ... The 5th BAS Handprinting, a Joyful Reunion That Delivered Both Laughter and Emotion (Full Story)

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. The winners are posing with their handprints. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards reunited after a year and left their moment of glory in handprints. The stars who led last year's K-content boom turned the event into a celebration, sharing everything from heartfelt reflections to playful banter.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul, attendees included Ju Ji-hoon and IU, last year's winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards; Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, winners of the Best Male and Female Entertainer awards; Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, winners of the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, winners of the Best New Actor and Actress awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, winners of the Best New Male and Female Entertainer awards. Under the smooth hosting of MC Park Kyung-lim, the venue was filled with laughter throughout as the stars showed off their witty remarks and close chemistry.

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Lee Soo-ji is posing. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Lee Kwang-soo is posing. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

The first highlight of the day was undoubtedly the lively photo session. Mimi, Kian84, and IU stepped forward first for solo photo time and drew attention. MC Park Kyung-lim then asked, "Is there anyone else who wants a solo photo time more?"

Lee Kwang-soo was the first to raise his hand. Using his tall frame, he struck model-like poses and sent the room into laughter. He jokingly replied, "I heard someone say, 'Now is the time.'"

Lee Soo-ji was even bolder. She stepped forward, posed, and then lay down on the floor in a seductive pose, drawing bursts of laughter. She kept her trademark wit to the end, saying, "I felt like I was acting too wild, so I struggled with it a lot inside."

Mimi also held up her handprint frame and posed brightly, while the winners standing behind her applauded and celebrated together. Ju Ji-hoon also stepped forward shyly, holding the frame and showing off the aura of a former model.

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Host Park Kyung-lim is giving remarks. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Ju Ji-hoon is posing with his handprint. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Mimi is posing with her handprint. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

The winners then shared their thoughts on reuniting after a year, along with various stories about their projects and recent updates. In particular, their cute confessions about taking special care of their hands for the handprinting drew attention.

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Ju Ji-hoon is posing with his handprint. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Ju Ji-hoon, who won Best Actor last year for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, said, "I washed my hands thoroughly and even removed my cuticles to come here today. I feel fresh and cheerful." As for the 16 million views his recent YouTube web variety show Pyeonggyego has recorded, he laughed, "Movies can be analyzed, but I can't figure out why Pyeonggyego did so well. About 80% of the story is Yoon Kyung-ho, so I'm grateful that so many people watched it."

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. IU is doing her handprinting. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

IU, who won Best Actress last year for When Life Gives You Tangerines, smiled and said, "I came today feeling a little more relaxed than when I won last year. I feel reassured because my mom, senior Hye-ran, is here too."

When asked whether she had anything she would like to say to her past self while filming When Life Gives You Tangerines, she said, "It feels a little embarrassing because there are seniors who have been active much longer than I have, but in my own way, I have worked diligently for nearly 20 years. There are times when I feel most natural when I am doing my job. I am grateful to the fans who have watched over all my activities and supported me."

She added, "I want to keep working for many times longer than 20 years. My motto is 'consistency,' so I want to be someone who keeps working steadily."

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. IU is posing. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yeom Hye-ran is posing. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Yeom Hye-ran, who won Best Supporting Actress for When Life Gives You Tangerines, said, "I am happy to see my daughter IU again, whom I worked with in When Life Gives You Tangerines." She added, "She is such a naturally gifted actress, and it was an honor to act with her. She is so admirable and lovely that I want to brag about 'my daughter.'"

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Lee Kwang-soo is posing. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Lee Kwang-soo, who won Best Supporting Actor for Karma, said, "I hope someone has a lucky dream for this year's awards too." He added, "I feel proud of myself for being in a place I used to only see through the media."

Kian84, winner of the Male Entertainer Award, said, "I still can't quite believe it. Every time I come here, it's amazing to be with celebrities." Asked about the possibility of merging the worlds of The Great Escape: Kian's Bizarre B&B and Yoo Jae-suk's B&B Rules, he joked, "We need good reactions before we get a budget. If Yoo Jae-suk comes, I'm just an employee." Lee Kwang-soo, who works on Yoo Jae-suk's B&B Rules, added, "I have even less power than my brother," drawing more laughter.

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Lee Soo-ji is leaving after the event. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Lee Soo-ji, winner of the Female Entertainer Award for Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea), said, "Meeting people from different fields like Kian84 makes me feel like I am on the right path." Nominated again this year for the Female Entertainer Award, she said, "I am nominated alongside Jung Yi-rang and Ji Ye-eun, so I would be happy for whoever wins. Still, for next year's handprinting event, I think I would fit best, no matter what," drawing loud laughter.

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Moon Sang-hoon is answering a question. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Mimi is answering a question. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Moon Sang-hoon, who won the Best New Male Entertainer award for Jukjungsikdang, could not hide his excitement at attending his first handprinting event. He laughed, "I already sweat a lot in my hands, and I was worried it would get even worse during the handprinting." He then joked, "Looking at the handprinting, it seems my lifespan is a little short. Still, I will come back here with a longer one."

Mimi, who won the Best New Female Entertainer award for Kian Is CEO, said, "I wondered if I really belonged here and how I even got this far." She added, "I want to be someone who grows by at least 1 cm every day compared with yesterday." She continued, "I have lost some weight since last year and am taking better care of my health. I am also preparing hard for my album activities. Just having my hand next to my seniors' hands is something I am grateful for."

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Choo Young-woo is answering a question. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Kim Min-ha is answering a question. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07 /

Choo Young-woo, who won Best New Actor for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, said, "Thinking back to last year makes me emotional again. I feel a greater sense of responsibility, and I think I need to work even harder." On his own 'doorframe man' charm, he smiled and said, "Among doorframe men, I have double eyelids. I am dark-skinned too, and so is my brother Ju Ji-hoon."

Kim Min-ha, who won Best New Actress for Way Back Love, said, "I came here after removing my cuticles and doing my nails, just like senior Ju Ji-hoon." She added, "I can't believe a year has already passed. It is nice to see the seniors again after so long."

With the winners' glorious handprints once again building anticipation, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will open in grand style at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. The ceremony will be broadcast live on KBS2, bringing viewers the moment new winners are crowned in real time.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com