Lee Dong-gun Makes First Public Appearance After Closing His Jeju Cafe, Surprises Fans with Set Photos from "Divorce Re-Boot Camp"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Dong-gun has shared an update on his first official activity since news broke that his Jeju cafe had temporarily closed.

On the 7th, Lee posted a video on his social media account showing the filming site of JTBC's variety program "Divorce Re-Boot Camp."

He drew attention as he calmly prepared for filming amid staff members moving busily around him.

As he walked toward the set, Lee showed his trademark composed demeanor with confident steps. He looked sharp in a dark gray suit, drawing fans' attention with his handsome visuals and relaxed smile.

The set reveal is drawing even more attention because it is his first official activity since the recent news that his Jeju cafe had closed temporarily.

Earlier in April, JTBC announced that Lee Dong-gun would be joining "Divorce Re-Boot Camp." At the time, he had already completed his first recording, and he was expected to appear starting with the July broadcasts.

"Divorce Re-Boot Camp" is a program in which couples on the brink of divorce reflect on their relationship and look for solutions with the help of experts. On the show, Lee will appear alongside the existing cast and help examine real-life marital problems and conflicts.

Lee also made headlines on the 6th when he announced that he was reorganizing the Jeju cafe he operates. A notice posted on the cafe's official social media account said, "We will be taking time to reorganize starting July 9. We sincerely thank everyone who has loved and visited our store." The message confirmed that the cafe would temporarily close.

Lee, who had stayed close to fans through the Jeju cafe, is now set to show a new side of himself through broadcast activities right after the closure. Attention is now focused on his return to acting as his main profession.

Meanwhile, Lee married actress Jo Yoon-hee in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Roa, but the couple divorced in 2020. Since then, he has continued his career through various projects and television appearances.

shyun@sportschosun.com