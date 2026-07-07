"At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Mimi Says, 'Do I Really Belong Here? I'm Still in a Daze'"

Mimi poses during the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Yongsan = Hur Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] Mimi reflected on the moment she won the Blue Dragon Rookie Award and shared her thoughts on attending the handprinting event.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Mimi said, "I keep thinking, do I really belong here?" and added, "I'm still in a daze."

The handprinting event brings together the winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), which led the success of K-content last year, to officially mark the previous year's achievements.

Mimi, who has shown irreplaceable energy as a charismatic performer on stage and an unfiltered, candid charm on variety shows, won the Best New Female Entertainer Award for "Gian is CEO."

The award carried special meaning, as it was her first rookie award in 10 years since her debut and came in the form of a Blue Dragon trophy. Mimi said, "The first thing I thought when I got there was, 'Do I really belong here? How did I get this far?' Just being in that seat made me feel dazed."

In an interview after the award, she also said, "I want to grow even 1 cm more today than I did yesterday." She then spoke about the area in which she felt she had grown the most over the past year.

Mimi said, "I've lost weight compared with last year. I'm trying to take better care of my health. My goal is to live a life where I work harder today than I did yesterday. I'm making progress little by little." She added, "I'm also working hard to prepare for album activities."

The main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com