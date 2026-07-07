Ju Ji-hoon, the 10-million-view 'Pyeonggyego' actor, laughs, "It seems harder than just being a 10-million-view actor" ('5th BSA')

Handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan. Ju Ji-hoon answers questions. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Ju Ji-hoon shared his thoughts on becoming a 10-million-view star through 'Pyeonggyego.'

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Ju said, "It seems harder to surpass 10 million views on 'Pyeonggyego' than it is to do it with a film."

The event was attended by Ju Ji-hoon and IU, who won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards; Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, who won the Variety Performer awards; Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, who won the Rookie awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, who won the New Variety Performer awards.

Ju Ji-hoon raised his profile last year with the Netflix series 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,' in which he played genius surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk. He said, "I washed my hands thoroughly and even got my cuticles removed before coming here today," adding, "I feel refreshed. It stopped raining earlier, so it seems like even the weather is helping us."

Ju Ji-hoon first earned the title of 10-million-view actor through the film series 'Along with the Gods.' More recently, the YouTube web variety show 'Pyeonggyego,' which he appeared on as a guest, also surpassed 10 million views, giving him yet another 10-million-view title. He said, "Getting 10 million views on 'Pyeonggyego' seems harder. Films have VFX effects and intense emotions, but on 'Pyeonggyego,' we just sat down and talked about our own stories. The episode was also two hours long, so it was about the same as watching a movie." He added, "I was also surprised that 'Pyeonggyego' recently surpassed 16 million views. Films can be analyzed, but 'Pyeonggyego' cannot, which makes it even more fascinating. About 80% of the story was carried by Yoon Kyung-ho, and I am glad that 16 million people listened to it."

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at Paradise City Incheon at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com