After School's Raina Shows Off Her Unexpected Glamorous Figure in a Bikini... Lee Joo-yeon Also Reacts with Fire Emojis

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Raina, a singer from After School, drew attention by revealing her bikini look.

On the 5th and 6th, Raina posted several photos in a bikini on her social media account.

In the released photos, Raina is seen enjoying a relaxing time by the pool in pink and blue bikinis. She also shared an update with the captions, "Cloudy is fine" and "I want to learn how to swim."

In particular, Raina caught the eye by showing off her voluptuous figure and slim waistline.

Friends and fans who saw the photos also reacted enthusiastically. Lee Joo-yeon, formerly of After School, expressed her admiration with fire emojis, while one acquaintance left a comment saying, "Raina should be designated a national treasure," showing affection for her.

Meanwhile, Raina debuted in 2009 as a member of After School and later gained wide popularity as part of the unit Orange Caramel and as a solo singer.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com