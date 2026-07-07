'80-Pyeong Apartment in Apgujeong' Lee Ji-hye Reveals Her New Hotel-Like Home: "A Drawer That Lights Up, This Is a New Kind of System"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye shared an update as she prepares to move.

On the 6th, Lee posted photos and wrote, "Moving this week... so busy, so busy."

The photos showed part of the living room in the new home where Lee Ji-hye's family will soon move in. The lighting and sunlight created a warm and cozy atmosphere that drew attention.

Lee also shared a designer's post and wrote, "A new kind of system has come into our home. A drawer that lights up. It's such a great system," expressing satisfaction as she introduced the drawer unit with built-in lighting.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye is married to tax accountant Moon Jaewan and has two daughters. She is currently known to live in an 80-pyeong apartment in Apgujeong.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com