"I Was Shocked That Even 3XL Didn't Fit": Mirage Reveals She Ended Up Wearing Yoo Min-sang's Pants at Her Mother's Funeral

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok Reporter] Comedian Mirage shared a bittersweet story about how, when she was mourning her mother, even a women's mourning outfit in 3XL did not fit her, and she ultimately had to wear comedian Yoo Min-sang's pants.

On the 6th, a video titled "Punggiru's All-You-Can-Eat 10,000-Calorie Pig Party and Mirage's Bluntly Botched Love Advice" was released on the YouTube channel Pungja TV.

That day, Pungja recalled Mirage, who suddenly lost her mother in March, and said, "I was so heartbroken when I heard that her mother had passed away. I was in tears even on the way into the funeral hall."

Mirage said she faced an unexpected obstacle while preparing mourning clothes at the time.

She recalled, "The person helping me looked flustered when I said even a women's mourning outfit in 3XL wouldn't fit. There were men's mourning clothes up to 5XL, but when I saw them in photos, they looked too much like gangster clothes. Since the chief mourner was listed as a daughter, wearing men's mourning clothes felt awkward too."

Mirage said she eventually asked her stylist for urgent help and explained, "There were no black suit pants, but they said Yoo Min-sang had a pair he had worn before. I originally planned to alter them to fit my body, but there was no time, so I wore them as they were."

Pungja also looked back on the moment and said, "The moment we made eye contact, we both cried so much," adding, "But then I looked at her clothes and saw lace and gold floral buttons. She had a bit of a Kim Yon-ja trot singer vibe."

"Even while crying, the pant legs were so wide that I asked, 'What are those pants?' and she said, 'They're Yoo Min-sang's,'" Pungja added. "It was so funny that the chief mourner was wearing broadcast clothes."

In response, Mirage quipped, "A fat person can't even properly carry out a funeral," and added with her trademark wit, "At least I was a celebrity, so I had some black clothes I had worn on TV."

Meanwhile, Mirage made her debut in 2005 through KBS2's "Boksoclub" and began working as a special-recruit comedian for SBS in 2007.

She later won affection through appearances on a variety of entertainment shows, including tvN's "Comedy Big League," Comedy TV's "Delicious Guys," and E Channel's "I Like Saturdays for Meals." In March, she shared the news of her mother's passing and received comfort from many people.

narusi@sportschosun.com