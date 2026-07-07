Lee Soo-ji Explains Repeated Sightings at 'Gangnam Department Store'... "I Only Go to the Basement Food Hall"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Lee Soo-ji has been spotted at department stores again and again.

After being seen at department stores by 2PM members one after another, she revealed the unexpected reason herself, saying, "I only go to the basement food hall."

On the SBS variety show "But Seriously!" aired on the 6th, 2PM's Taecyeon, Nichkhun, Jang Wooyoung, Jun. K, and Chansung appeared and showed off their witty banter.

That day, Lee Soo-ji first brought up an unexpected connection with Chansung. She said, "I saw Chansung once in person while I was out walking. I saw him at a department store in Gangnam."

She added, "He really stood out even when he was just walking by. I thought, 'He is really a celebrity.'" She recalled the aura he gave off in person.

When Tak Jae-hoon asked, "Why didn't you say hello?" Lee Soo-ji made everyone laugh by replying, "Because I felt so shabby."

But the sightings did not end there. Chansung revealed, "Actually, I once saw Lee Soo-ji at another department store," and Taecyeon added, "I saw her at yet another department store too."

After the back-to-back accounts, Lee Sang-min joked, "Do you only go to department stores?" and the studio burst into laughter.

Lee Soo-ji then immediately stepped in to clarify.

She said, "Let me be precise. Every department store has delicious sweet-and-sour pork, strawberry juice, and rice cakes. So I go to different ones."

When Boom asked, "Do you only go to the basement when you visit a department store?" Lee Soo-ji replied, "I only go to the first basement floor," sending everyone into laughter.

In the end, the truth behind the 'department store sightings' was not shopping at all, but a tour of popular eateries in the basement food halls. The cast could not hide their laughter after hearing the unexpected reason.

narusi@sportschosun.com