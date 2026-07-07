Kang Ho-dong's 'Knowing Bros' - Ahn Jung-hwan's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', Billions of Won in Overdue Appearance and Rerun Fees... "Demand for Priority Payment"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] The repercussions of JTBC's corporate rehabilitation proceedings are spreading to the broadcasting industry.

The Korean Broadcasting Actors' Union (KBA) claimed that the scale of damages amounts to billions of won due to the prolonged delay in JTBC's payment of appearance fees and rerun fees, and urged for a swift resolution. In an official statement released on the 6th, the KBA stated, "The damage suffered by broadcast actors has reached a serious level since JTBC moved to initiate corporate rehabilitation proceedings," adding, "Not only has the production of numerous content been suspended, but the payment of appearance fees has also been delayed for a long period.

" They further criticized, "JTBC has not presented any concrete solutions to date, nor is it showing any effort to communicate sincerely with the affected actors and the labor union. " According to the union, payment of appearance fees for JTBC's flagship variety programs, such as 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' and 'Knowing Bros,' is currently overdue.

Along with this, the payment of rerun fees under actors' neighboring rights is also facing a chain reaction of disruptions. They claimed that the total scale of damages is estimated to amount to billions of won, as rerun fees are also tied up due to the impact of the rehabilitation proceedings.

Han Yeon-no pointed out that JTBC is showing a passive attitude not only regarding measures to resolve the on-site chaos caused by the suspension of filming, but also regarding the disclosure of the scale of unpaid appearance fees and repayment plans. They stated, "Unilateral silence toward the affected parties is a clear evasion of responsibility toward the actors who have created content together for a long time," and demanded ▲ a sincere explanation regarding the suspension of filming, ▲ transparent disclosure of the status of unpaid fees, and ▲ the establishment of an official communication channel with the labor union.

They also urged, "Whenever financial problems arise at broadcasters or production companies, actors' rights have always been pushed to the back burner," adding, "To ensure actors are not marginalized again in this situation, JTBC must present a persuasive alternative that allows for the priority repayment of appearance fees equivalent to wages.

6 billion won in securitized borrowings at maturity.

It was placed in a state of indecision.

Subsequently, it filed for corporate rehabilitation proceedings with the court along with JoongAng Holdings, Contentree JoongAng, JoongAng P&I, and Megabox JoongAng, and the court is currently deliberating on whether to commence the proceedings until the 30th.

If JTBC's rehabilitation process is prolonged, it is expected that delays in the payment of appearance fees and rerun fees, as well as chaos in production sites, will continue for the time being.

narusi@sportschosun.com