Lee Su-ji reclines seductively, while Lee Kwang-soo poses like a model at the 5th BSA

Lee Su-ji (left) and Lee Kwang-soo attend the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall. Photo DB from Sportschosun.

[Sportschosun's Jeong Bit] Actor Lee Kwang-soo and comedian Lee Su-ji held a solo photo session.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Su-ji drew attention with their unique poses during a solo photo session.

The handprinting event brings together the winners of last year's 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), which helped drive the success of K-content, to officially mark the previous year's achievements. Moon Sang-hoon, Mimi, Lee Su-ji, Kian84, IU, Ju Ji-hoon, Yeom Hye-ran, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Min-ha, and Choo Young-woo were among those in attendance, reminiscing about that time together.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards handprinting event held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan, Lee Kwang-soo strikes a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

During the photo session, Mimi, Kian84, and IU stepped forward for their own solo shots, drawing attention. MC Park Kyung-lim, who hosted the event that day, asked the other winners whether they had no interest in stepping up for a solo photo session, and Lee Kwang-soo, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for "A Virtuous Business," immediately raised his hand.

He then used his tall frame to strike model-like poses, drawing laughter. When asked why he had raised his hand, he jokingly replied, "I heard someone say, 'Now is the time.'"

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards handprinting event held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan, Lee Su-ji strikes a pose. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.07/

Lee Su-ji, widely known as a comedy queen with many different faces, also stepped forward to enjoy her solo photo time. She then suddenly lay down and made everyone laugh with a coquettish pose.

The main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com