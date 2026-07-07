"Teach You a Lesson" Park Ji-yeon Shows Two Sides of Herself... "She Turns Into an Angel the Moment the Cut Is Called"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The actors who drew attention for Netflix's series "Teach You a Lesson" revealed a candid charm that is very different from the characters they play. A group photo spread and interviews have been released, drawing interest with behind-the-scenes stories from the set, episodes tied to intense scenes, and candid accounts shared directly by the actors.

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, the actors shared vivid behind-the-scenes stories from filming and spoke openly about their experiences.

Song Si-an, who played Choi Ji-seon in Episode 5, recalled the scene in which her character confronted Park Ji-yeon, the mother of Woo-jin. She said, "In real life, Senior Ji-yeon immediately returned to her gentle smile the moment the cut was called," adding, "I was grateful that she made the atmosphere on set comfortable so I wouldn't stay too deeply immersed." She also shared a cute behind-the-scenes story about filming with the child actors, saying, "The kids actually called me teacher. When they said they wanted to go to the bathroom, I would tell the staff, and they would take them there."

Park Seo-yoon, who played Han Ye-ri at Soyeon Girls' High School in Episode 3, admitted there were moments when it was hard to step out of her role. She said, "There was a scene where I was alone in a room and watched my account disappear," and added, "It felt like my existence was really disappearing, and even after filming ended, I was left with an unexplainable emptiness." Speaking about the reaction after the series was released, she said, "At the cafe where I used to work part-time, customers were talking about 'Teach You a Lesson' right in front of me, and I suddenly felt my shoulders straighten."

Ok Jin-wook, who played Jo In-beom at Guun High Tech High School in Episode 2, responded playfully to his villainous image in the drama. He made the set burst into laughter by saying, "I do feel a bit wronged. Still, I'm definitely the bad guy." Recalling the car scene, he said, "I thought he was just touching the car because he was handling the gear lever, but the moment the shoot started, he went into a real drift, and I was shocked," conveying the vivid energy of the filming set. He also spoke about the tattoo makeup, saying, "Nearly 20 people had to come in hours early to do the makeup," and added, "It wasn't easy to remove either, so later we found a method of putting tape on and pulling it off all at once."

Lee Bong-jun, who played Jo Gyu-cheol, was mentioned as the character who triggered anger in the drama. Song Si-an said of Lee Bong-jun's role as Jo Gyu-cheol, "I was really angry at the scene where he killed his fiancée and then mocked her," which again filled the set with laughter. Lee Bong-jun expressed gratitude for the atmosphere on set and the senior actors, saying that even while filming heavy scenes, "I was thankful that they made the atmosphere on set comfortable so I wouldn't get too deeply immersed."

Lee Seung-gyu, who played Ryu Jun-hyung in Episode 1, revealed a surprising hobby that contrasts with his intense on-screen image. He said, "I like cooking, so I live with my parents and cook a lot at home," and added, "I also exercise every day, and I do swimming, fitness, judo, and taekwondo." He then spoke about director Hong Jong-chan, saying, "He is curious about the actor as a person. I was grateful that he asked many questions, such as what kind of actor I want to become."

Jang Yo-hoon, who played Min Ji-woong, a juvenile offender in Episode 6, showed off a surprising charm that reflected his background in a hip-hop club. He said, "Sometimes I write lyrics and record them on my own," and added, "When memorizing lines, I even play a beat. The lines come out differently depending on the beat, which makes it fun." In particular, he energized the set by revealing, "I got into the acting department through rap."

There were also moments when the cast directly felt the series' strong response after its release. Park Seo-yoon said, "When I go outside, people recognize me once or twice," while Ok Jin-wook noted, "I went to a restaurant and saw someone watching an episode about me. I was standing right next to them, but they were so focused on it."

At the end, the actors said, "We would be grateful if you continue to show interest in and support the actors who appeared in 'Teach You a Lesson,'" and added, "We will greet you again with an even better side of ourselves."

shyun@sportschosun.com