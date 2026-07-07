"It Was My Carelessness"... Son Dam-bi Apologizes Again Over Bubble Play Controversy at Lodging

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi has apologized again and explained her position over the controversy sparked by her bubble play at a lodging facility.

On the 7th, Son Dam-bi said on her social networking service, "Playing with soap bubbles with my child for a short time at the lodging was my carelessness," adding, "We cleaned everything up thoroughly after the play, but I will be more careful in the future and make sure this does not happen again."

She also added, "I hope everyone has a happy day today," revealing her cautious feelings after the controversy.

Earlier, Son Dam-bi had shared an update on her family trip to Sokcho, Gangwon Province, on the 5th.

As a video showing her spending time with her family and capturing her happy daily life was released, one scene showed her playing with soap bubbles with her child inside the lodging, sparking debate online.

Some internet users pointed out that playing with soap bubbles indoors at a lodging facility could show a lack of consideration, especially in terms of floor cleanliness and facility maintenance. Reactions continued, with some expressing disappointment and noting that the bubble solution could remain on the floor or furniture.

As the controversy grew, Son Dam-bi spoke out directly to clarify the situation. On the 6th, she said, "Many people are worried about the bubble play, but I wiped the entire floor with a towel," explaining that she had cleaned up after the activity.

She later reflected on her actions and apologized once again. Rather than stopping at a simple explanation, she admitted that it was "carelessness" and said she would be more mindful to prevent the same thing from happening again.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022. After their marriage, the couple built a family, and they have recently been sharing glimpses of their daily life with family while staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com