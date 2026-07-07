Choi Jung-won Shares Update on Daughter Born via Water Birth.. "Now Working as a Singer-Songwriter" and Still Has Celebrity DNA

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Musical actress Choi Jung-won shared an update on her daughter Yuha, whom she gave birth to through a water birth.

Choi appeared on the KBS 1TV program "Morning Yard - With the Famous One," which aired on the 7th, alongside ballet dancer Lim Sun-woo, child actors Kim Woo-jin and Park Ji-hu, and talked about a range of topics.

She had previously drawn attention by appearing with her daughter Yuha on KBS 2TV's music variety show "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend."

Recalling that time, she said, "It was during the COVID period, and only the announcers were there. I was happy singing for 20 people."

She then said of Yuha's recent activities, "She is still making music. She is currently active as a singer-songwriter."

When told that her daughter resembles her in both looks and talent, Choi laughed and replied, "She is a little better than me."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com