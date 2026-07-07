"Chef Im Seong-geun, at the center of a 'six prior convictions' controversy, sells out on the first day of his Paju restaurant opening... 'We ran out of ingredients'"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Chef Im Seong-geun, who suspended his broadcast activities after controversy over drunk driving, proved the intense public interest in his new restaurant by selling out all the ingredients prepared for the soft opening on its very first day.

On the 6th, social media and online communities were flooded with photos and reviews from visitors who had stopped by the newly opened restaurant.

Photos released online showed a long line stretching from the restaurant entrance. A notice reading "Early closing" was posted on the door, underscoring the strong interest from the very first day. One visitor said, "This is the live situation. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m., but when I arrived 10 minutes early, I was the last person allowed in," adding, "Lunch service ended at 12:15 p.m." The visitor also noted, "Many customers had to turn back today, and tomorrow's competition looks even tougher."

Chef Im Seong-geun soft-opened his new restaurant in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on the day. After a trial run through the 8th, it is scheduled to officially open on the 9th. The restaurant operates across three floors. The first floor is a specialty restaurant for jjageuli, the second floor serves galbi, and the third floor is a cafe, offering a wide range of menu items.

Ahead of the opening, Chef Im Seong-geun said, "I am grateful to everyone who waited for a long time and supported me," and added, "I prepared with great care so I could return with an even better image, in return for the time you waited."

Im Seong-geun first became known as the winner of Korean Food War Season 3. He drew renewed attention earlier this year by placing in the top 7 on the Netflix variety show Culinary Class Wars 2.

However, he later became the center of controversy after admitting on his YouTube channel in January that he had a history of drunk driving. Subsequent reports revealed a total of six prior convictions, including four drunk-driving offenses, one case of driving without a license, and mutual assault. He eventually halted all broadcast activities and went into self-reflection.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com