Son Jung-eun, Former MBC Announcer, Becomes CEO of Entertainment Company... "A New Beginning"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer Son Jung-eun has announced a new beginning by founding a comprehensive entertainment company.

On the 7th, Son Jung-eun posted a lengthy message on her social networking service, saying, "I have established Soul Bridge ENT."

She explained, "Soul Bridge. It is a name created with the hope of becoming a bridge that connects one soul to another." She added, "Soul Bridge is a comprehensive entertainment company that connects various fields, starting with content." She went on to say, "We will become a company that creates good content, connects good people, and turns good ideas into reality." She also noted, "It is a small start, but if it can bring hope and courage to someone, I want to do it happily and for a long time. Please keep an eye on what comes next."

The photos she shared also included the business card design for her new company, Soul Bridge ENT. The simple design, featuring purple and white tones, drew attention. The card listed the titles "Son Jung-eun," "CEO of Soul Bridge ENT," "CVO (Chief Vision Officer)," and "Former MBC Announcer," underscoring her fresh start.

Meanwhile, Son Jung-eun joined MBC as a recruited announcer in 2006 and became one of the network's leading announcers, hosting a range of news and current affairs programs including MBC News Today, Live Morning Show, and Weekend News Desk.

After leaving MBC, she has continued to communicate with the public through her social networking service and YouTube, expanding her activities into lectures, broadcasting, and content production.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com