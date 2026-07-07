Kim Ji-min Reveals a Balanced Brunch for Kim Jun-ho, Showing Care Even While Preparing for IVF

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared a playful jab at her husband Kim Jun-ho along with a carefully prepared diet meal.

On the 7th, Kim posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, "He keeps singing that he gained weight because of me, even though he is so ungrateful. But I still have to help him, so here's a diet meal!! It's mostly salad, haha."

The photos showed a hearty brunch table with a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fats, and protein. On the plates were a softly cooked omelet, chicken breast salad, roasted broccoli and Brussels sprouts, pumpkin, carrots, and sausages. It also came with grilled chicken legs and a pink drink, creating a spread so generous that it was hard to believe it was a diet meal.

Although Kim added a grumbling tone to her post, she warmed hearts by personally preparing a healthy meal and showing her affection as she helps her husband with his diet.

Fans responded with comments such as, "At this point, it's not a diet but a treat," "Kim Jun-ho is lucky," "The word 'ungrateful' is so funny," and "You can feel the love in this meal."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho married last year and have consistently spoken on television about their plans to have a child. They recently revealed that they are preparing for IVF and said, "This year's wish is to have a baby," drawing strong support as they honestly shared their journey toward becoming parents.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com